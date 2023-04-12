...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures will create widespread areas of
unstable wet snow. Natural and human-triggered cornice falls
and wet avalanches are certain. People should avoid being in
avalanche terrain (off of and out from under slopes steeper than
30 degrees) and stay clear of avalanche runouts on all aspects
and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Join us as we gear up for adventure! The Sun & Ski Sports Grand Opening in Salt Lake City - Murray, Utah brings together outdoor enthusiasts, top brands, and local adventure clubs for a celebration of all things outdoors. Get ready to explore with us! The grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, April 14th from 6pm-9pm & Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10am-6pm. Sun & Ski Sports 6262 South State Street Murray, Utah 84107
By Sun & Ski Sports
SALT LAKE CITY and MURRAY, Utah, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun & Ski Sports is excited to announce the opening of its 33rd store in Salt Lake City, UT. The new Sun & Ski Sports will be in Murray, UT, directly across from the Fashion Place Mall. The grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, April 14th from 6pm-9pm & Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10am-6pm.
Featuring music, beverages, food, and booths for local outdoor adventure clubs—the Sun & Ski Sports grand opening celebration is a fantastic way for locals to connect with other outdoor enthusiasts in the area. Representatives from top brands like On, Hoka, Cannondale, Shimano, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, and Haro will also be in attendance and offering demonstrations.
Sun & Ski Sports is offering hourly door prizes and shoe giveaways during their grand opening celebration. All in attendance may enter-to-win. The grand prize will be a Cannondale 2022 Men's CAAD Optimo 4 Road Bike (retail value of $1000).
Sun & Ski Sports recognizes that the people of Salt Lake City are what make the area unique. To give back to the community, the brand has partnered with Utah'sShelter the Homeless organization to offer donations to those in need.
For every pair of gently worn shoes you bring into Sun & Ski Sports, the brand will deliver your donation to Shelter the Homeless. Plus, for every pair you give, Sun & Ski Sports will also donate a fresh pair. The first 100 people to donate will receive a free "We Care" t-shirt as a thank you for your generosity.
Sun & Ski Sports has also partnered with the popular sock brand, Feetures, to help the less fortunate in Salt Lake City. When you purchase 2 pairs of Feetures Socks from Sun & Ski Sports, Feetures will donate 1 pair to Utah'sShelter the Homeless.
In addition to the new location across from Fashion Place Mall, Sun & Ski Sports currently operates a sister store in Park City, as well as 32 other stores nationwide, and online at sunandski.com. The brand specializes in helping customers find equipment for their next outdoor adventure. With apparel and footwear and gear for the skier, snowboarder, cyclist, runner, or lake enthusiast—no matter the activity, Sun & Ski Sports offers #AdventuresForAll.
Sun & Ski Sports
6262 South State Street
Murray, Utah 84107
About Sun & Ski Sports:
Since 1980, Sun & Ski Sports has been inspiring adventure. Sun & Ski Sports is a specialty outdoor retailer inspiring you to let adventure into your life confidently through exceptional customer service, first-hand expertise, and competitively priced brands ready to perform for any journey – to be where you live and play. Their trademark experience has placed the company at the top of specialty outdoor retailers in America. Sun & Ski Sports has grown to include 32 stores in 13 states across the country, as well as online at sunandski.com, yet still manages to provide that small store feel with big store competitive pricing. They specialize in equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories to enhance their customer's active lifestyles and year-round activities, including ski, snowboard, bike, run, swim, and more.
