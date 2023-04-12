Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY and MURRAY, Utah, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun & Ski Sports is excited to announce the opening of its 33rd store in Salt Lake City, UT. The new Sun & Ski Sports will be in Murray, UT, directly across from the Fashion Place Mall. The grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, April 14th from 6pm-9pm & Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10am-6pm.


