MOAB, Utah, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For thrill-seeking travelers and outdoor enthusiasts in search of a premier destination to satisfy their cravings for adventure, Sorrel River Ranch Resort and Spa recently launched new seasonal offerings packed with exhilarating excursions and romantic delights, for a luxurious escape amongst Moab, Utah's rugged terrain and the sparkling waters of the Colorado River.
Situated on the banks of the Colorado River, amongst 240 pristine acres between the Canyonlands and Arches National Parks, the intimate and secluded Sorrel River Ranch offers the authentic hospitality of a traditional ranch beautifully fused with the attention to detail and the amenities of a luxurious experience. Originally built in 1903 as a quaint riverside homestead, the resort debuted in 1999 as "Sorrel" to cater to discerning travelers on a quest to discover the finest culmination of service, adventures and relaxation, boasting spectacular scenery and direct access to a seemingly endless variety of activities offered both onsite and across the region. Whether you're looking for a tranquil vacation or an adrenaline rush-filled getaway, Sorrel River Ranch has an experience for everyone.
New this season, the resort has debuted an array of stay packages and programming designed to provide guests with an unforgettable escape full of restful rejuvenation, delightful adventures and fun happenings fit for the whole family. Available to book now through the end of the year, Sorrel River Ranch has room rates starting from $1,030 and is offering the following packages:
Four nights packed with thrilling experiences and everlasting memories. Not many travelers can say they arrived at their resort by jumping from an airplane overhead. Guests arrive at Canyonlands Regional Airport, skydive into the resort and let the adventure begin with this package that includes:
- Accommodations in a River View King guestroom, a secluded balcony terrace suite overlooking the Colorado River.
- Daily breakfast and dinner for two at River Grill Restaurant.
- Two, 80-minute Relaxation Massages at Spa Moab.
- Guided sunrise horseback ride for two.
- Onion Creek UTV Adventure with a private guide.
- Tandem skydiving experience for two with Skydive Moab, taking off from the Canyonlands Regional Airport and landing directly within the resort.
- Four-night minimum length of stay.
Enjoy a truly restful, relaxing and romantic retreat among Moab's majestic red rocks with this package that includes:
- Accommodations in a River View King guestroom, a secluded balcony terrace suite overlooking the Colorado River.
- Daily breakfast for two.
- One dinner for two at River Grill Restaurant.
- Two, 80-minute Relaxation Massages at Spa Moab.
- Guided sunset horseback ride for two.
- Specially curated welcome and bath amenities.
- Three-night minimum length of stay.
When opportunities for adventure in Moab are endless, it only makes sense to put the guest in the driver's seat to forge their own path. From horseback riding to UTV tours, guests can create their own custom itinerary with a package that includes:
- Accommodations in a River View King guestroom, a secluded balcony terrace suite overlooking the Colorado River.
- Daily breakfast for two.
- One dinner for two at River Grill Restaurant.
- A customized, half-day itinerary of onsite adventures.
- Two-night minimum length of stay.
In addition to the stay packages, the resort is also offering new onsite programming. Alongside weekly retro board-game nights and Sunday football watch parties in JJs Lounge, guests can take part in the following experiences:
Stargazing | Complimentary for guests
Indulge in an evening under the night sky in one of the country's best destinations for stargazing. Learn from a local astrologer about how Utah's light-pollution policies allow you to see the stars in a whole new light as you sip on a hand-crafted cocktail under the moonlight.
Labyrinth Journey | Complimentary for guests
Enjoy a guided waking meditation journey through The Labyrinth, a maze experience designed to quiet the mind, calm anxieties, enhance creativity, and encourage self-reflection and stress reduction.
Zoo Keeper for a Day | Complimentary for guests
Equal parts educational and entertaining, this sweet animal adventure seeks to teach kids about the wildlife on the ranch. Little ones have the opportunity to feed chickens, brush baby goats, and decorate sweet treats with the resort's pastry chef.
In The Garden | $50 per person
Foodies and garden lovers alike will rejoice in this organic experience. The resort's knowledgeable onsite gardener, Jamie, and Chef Victoria will lead guests on a serene stroll through the garden across the street from JJs Mercantile, followed by a demonstration of how to transform crisp cucumbers into flavorful pickles.
Outside the resort, exclusive, tailored adventures throughout Moab's stunning natural landscape await, from Jeep tours to canyoneering, rock climbing, river rafting, scenic air tours, and hot air balloon rides. After a long day of discovery, guests return to enjoy a peaceful lounge on the porch swings of their custom-built cabins; a regionally sourced, sustainable meal alfresco on the riverside deck of the resort's signature restaurant; a friendly lawn game or competition on the basketball, tennis and volleyball courts; a dip in the refreshing outdoor pool and hot tub; a visit to the pot-bellied pigs, horses, rabbits and other animals at the petting zoo and stables; and so much more.
Sitting on one of the most unique physical landscapes in the American Southwest, the resort is also deeply connected to its land. Whether it be through excursions or its own services and amenities, much of the resort's offering is centered around sustainability and the impact that sharing an authentic experience has on inspiring guests long after their vacations are over.
"The Sorrel experience is purposefully designed to provide not just your standard 'adventures', but 'ed-ventures'," said Elizabeth Rad, owner of Sorrel River Ranch. "Education is built into everything we offer because it is crucial to us that our guests leave Moab with more than memories. Our goal is for them to gain a deeper respect for the region's rich history during their stay, and we take pride in incorporating that message in a novel and exciting way with every new season."
To book a reservation or for more information about Sorrel River Ranch, visit SorrelRiver.com or call 877-317-8244.
About Sorrel River Ranch Resort and Spa
Sitting on one of the most unique physical landscapes in the American Southwest, the intimate and secluded Sorrel River Ranch Resort and Spa in Moab, Utah offers the authentic hospitality of a traditional ranch beautifully fused with the attention to detail and the amenities of a rich and luxurious experience. Originally built in 1903 as a small homestead set along the banks of the Colorado River, the resort debuted in 1999 with the name "Sorrel", an homage to the earthy rust color mimicked by the majestic red rock cathedrals of the surrounding landscape. Now the pinnacle of luxury resorts in the region, The Ranch has grown to encompass 56 custom-built guest cabins amongst 240 pristine acres between the Canyonlands and Arches National Parks in Moab, one of the country's most premier "choose-your-own-adventure" destinations that boasts direct access to an array of outdoor adventure pursuits and spectacular scenery. With its unique terrain, The Ranch is deeply connected to its land. From an on-property garden to the water purified from the Colorado River, The Ranch views sustainability as necessity. With over 60 acres of organic fescue and orchard grass grown onsite to feed livestock and barn animals, the term working ranch is not taken lightly. Whether looking for a relaxing vacation or an adrenaline rush thrill, Sorrel River Ranch has an experience for everyone. For more information, visit SorrelRiver.com.
Media Contact
Jan Bracamonte, J Lauren PR, +1 (480) 540-3842, jan@jlaurenpr.com
Savannah Haas, J Lauren PR, 480-626-8290, Savannah@JLaurenPR.com
SOURCE Sorrel River Ranch Resort and Spa