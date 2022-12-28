Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Coaches and players visited Disneyland Park, their first official stop on the way to the New Year's Rose Bowl Game

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The No. 8 University of Utah and the No.11 Pennsylvania State University have won the coveted berths in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential in Pasadena, Calif., and their first stop along the way was a traditional visit to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 28.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.