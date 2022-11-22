Support Local Journalism

Distro releases new version of customer application to enable customers to more quickly hire and grow their  teams globally. Distro allows businesses to find qualified people to join teams for full-time long-term work.

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Distro releases an updated version of their web-based marketplace to help businesses find, hire, and pay remote workers around the globe. Distro makes it easy to scale your team in today's uncertain labor market. Creating an alternative to hiring software development services companies, customers can find and hire people on their own.


