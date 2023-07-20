Support Local Journalism

EVE Diving customers now have access to a modern, easy-to-use, cloud-based POS platform; partnership provides a more comprehensive, user-friendly and dive business-oriented system for owners

PROVO, Utah , July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dive Shop 360, the leading dive shop management system and an all-in-one, cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) platform created exclusively for dive shops, announced today the acquisition of EVE Diving, a software from Integrated Scuba Systems that helps manage all areas of dive shops. This strategic acquisition brings together an established industry leader with an all-in-one, cutting-edge solution to propel dive retailers into the future.


