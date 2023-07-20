EVE Diving customers now have access to a modern, easy-to-use, cloud-based POS platform; partnership provides a more comprehensive, user-friendly and dive business-oriented system for owners
PROVO, Utah , July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dive Shop 360, the leading dive shop management system and an all-in-one, cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) platform created exclusively for dive shops, announced today the acquisition of EVE Diving, a software from Integrated Scuba Systems that helps manage all areas of dive shops. This strategic acquisition brings together an established industry leader with an all-in-one, cutting-edge solution to propel dive retailers into the future.
This forward-thinking partnership of expertise and technology will equip dive shops with the necessary tools to operate more efficiently, allowing them to better serve their customers as well as capture new opportunities for growth and profitability. Existing EVE Diving customers will continue to work with the same EVE support team.
EVE Diving is an award-winning POS system for dive retail businesses. This acquisition – combines decades of experience from EVE Diving with modern, leading edge cloud technology from Dive360 – providing dive shops around the world with an innovative and efficient POS platform designed specifically for dive shop needs – such as dive certification booking and management and more. The combined entity will offer unparalleled control and exclusive features such as intuitive analytics, real time reporting, inventory tracking, and more, enabling dive shops to keep up with the ever-evolving demands of their businesses.
"When I took over ownership of Dive Source they were using the EVE Diving system and it was great for a long time. We're excited to be working with Dive Shop 360 now and we're able to have a more comprehensive POS management platform," said Steve Lee, owner of Dive Source in Whitby, Ontario. "Dive Shop 360 made our shop operations run more smoothly and efficiently than ever before. The integrated POS has completely revolutionized how we do business. The customer service provided by Dive Shop 360 has been nothing short of amazing – they have quickly answered every question or concern we've had. I'd recommend Dive Shop 360 to all dive retailers."
With the addition of EVE Diving, Dive Shop 360 integrates POS, website, and marketing tools to help dive shops run smoothly and securely. The comprehensive suite of capabilities includes everything dive shops need to run their business, including courses, rentals, repairs, service reminders, destination travel, charter services, air cards, gift cards, certification bookings and sales orders. With its easy-to-use interface, the platform also provides real-time data and insights that will help dive shop owners make informed business decisions. Dive Shop 360 recently announced a strategic collaboration with PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) enabling dive shops to easily and efficiently manage PADI diving certifications and courses directly through the Dive Shop 360 POS platform.
"Our mission has always been to make life better for divers around the world. We are thrilled to be entering a digital-first future with Dive Shop 360. We are confident that this modern, SaaS-based platform will provide the dive community with an exceptional experience and allow them to take advantage of the multitude of features and benefits offered by the all-in-one platform," said Roger Lockwood, Founder of EVE Diving. "This acquisition symbolizes our commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of tools for dive shop owners that get users out on the water faster, easier, and more safely than ever before."
Dive Shop 360 was built for dive shops by dive shop owners and managers. Designed with the input of over 1,000 dive professionals over the course of 20 years, Dive Shop 360 is the leading dive shop management platform in the world. For more information, visit diveshop360.com.
Pull Quote
"We are thrilled to be entering a digital-first future with Dive Shop 360. This acquisition symbolizes our commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of tools for dive shop owners." – Roger Lockwood, Founder of EVE Diving
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.