Leading cloud-based dive shop point of sale built for dive shops by dive shop owners and managers

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dive Shop 360, the leading dive shop management system and the only all-in-one, cloud-based POS created exclusively for dive shops, announced today SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI integration, enabling dive shops to easily and efficiently manage SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI diving certifications and courses directly through their Dive Shop 360 POS system.

