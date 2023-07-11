Collaboration brings unprecedented efficiency to dive shops by automating manual processes for dive shop owners
Provo, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dive Shop 360, the leading dive shop management system and an all-in-one, cloud-based POS platform created exclusively for dive shops, today announced an integration with PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®). This strategic collaboration enables dive shops to easily and efficiently manage PADI diving certifications and courses directly through the Dive Shop 360 POS platform.
"This exciting integration between PADI and Dive Shop 360 is tailor-made for PADI Dive Shops who seek to streamline their business by integrating PADI services into a modern POS management platform," says Kristin Valette Wirth, Chief Brand and Membership Officer for PADI Worldwide. "This collaboration offers PADI Members the convenience of handling all their business needs in one place – from training materials to certification cards – making it easier than ever before for them to support their customers who want to seek adventure and save the ocean."
This new integration eliminates the hassle of manually transferring customer data. By automating the synchronization between the two systems, dive shops can now quickly assign eLearning codes to students, all while staying within the Dive Shop 360 POS platform. This allows them to easily manage student certifications, without having to switch between different platforms. With this time-saving feature, dive shops will be able to provide a better experience for their customers while also streamlining their internal operations. The seamless integration helps save valuable time and resources that can be used in other areas of their business.
Built by dive shop professionals for dive shop retailers, Dive Shop 360 is a best-in-class dive shop POS system created to make dive shop business customer transactions quick and easy. The all-in-one, cloud-based platform integrates POS, website and marketing tools and comes bundled with all modules necessary to manage a successful dive business, including courses, rentals, repairs, service reminders, destination travel, charter, air cards, gift cards and sales orders.
PADI® is the largest purpose-driven diving organization committed to empowering people around the world to experience, explore and take meaningful action to protect our shared blue planet. The 6,600 PADI Dive Centers and 128,000 PADI Professionals in 184 countries around the world have certified more than 29 million divers to date using PADI's extensive range of courses and certifications that are widely recognized as the gold standard in the industry, setting the bar for safety and quality. Since its inception over five decades ago, PADI has held an unwavering commitment to excellence and continues to provide unsurpassed training and support for divers and their members all around the world.
"We chose Dive Shop 360 because it's the top POS platform and has everything we needed and more," said Zachary Cantrell of Ventura Dive & Sport and Raptor Dive Charters. "We're excited to see how the system is continually innovating to make our jobs easier, and we look forward to benefiting from its PADI integration."
"We are thrilled to partner with PADI and further our mission of supporting dive shop owners and operators. This integration simplifies the complicated administrative tasks behind running a successful business so dive shop owners can give their customers an unforgettable experience. By partnering with PADI, Dive Shop 360 will be able to provide its users with an easy-to-use platform that allows them to manage every aspect of their certification process in one place," said Ken Colbert, General Manager, Dive Shop 360.
About Dive Shop 360
Dive Shop 360 was built for dive shops by dive shop owners and managers. Designed with the input of over 1,000 dive professionals over the course of 20 years, Dive Shop 360 is the leading dive shop management platform in the world. For more information, visit diveshop360.com.
About PADI®‥(Professional Association of Diving Instructors®)
PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) is the largest purpose-driven diving organization with a global community of 6,600 dive centers and resorts, 128,000 professional members and more than 29 million certified divers to date. Committed to our blue planet, PADI makes the wonder of the underwater world accessible to all, empowering people around the world to experience, explore and take meaningful action, as Ocean TorchbearersTM, to protect the world beneath the surface. For over 50 years, PADI is undeniably The Way the World Learns to Dive®, setting the standard for the highest quality dive training, underwater safety and conservation initiatives while evolving the sport of diving into a passionate lifestyle. For divers by divers, PADI is obsessed with transforming lives and, with its global foundation, PADI AWARETM, creating positive ocean change. Seek Adventure. Save the Ocean.SM www.padi.com
Media Contacts:
Lindsay Hull
Zer0 to 5ive for Dive Shop 360
Samantha Pearson
PADI Worldwide
