Dive Shop 360 and PADI® integrate

 By Dive Shop 360

Collaboration brings unprecedented efficiency to dive shops by automating manual processes for dive shop owners

Provo, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dive Shop 360, the leading dive shop management system and an all-in-one, cloud-based POS platform created exclusively for dive shops, today announced an integration with PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®). This strategic collaboration enables dive shops to easily and efficiently manage PADI diving certifications and courses directly through the Dive Shop 360 POS platform.


