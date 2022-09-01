(PRNewsfoto/Diversis Capital Management, LP)

OREM, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversis Capital, via its portfolio company Fishbowl Inventory ("Fishbowl" or the "Company"), has acquired Red Salt, its exclusive distribution partner in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore trading as Fishbowl Australia.  Fishbowl is a leading provider of inventory management software for small businesses.

