OREM, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishbowl lnventory, a leading provider of ERP Software for small-to-mid and mid-to-enterprise sized businesses, and a portfolio company of Diversis Capital, today announced it has acquired Sellware, a leader in international multi-channel e-commerce for small-to-mid sized businesses.

Founded in 2004, Sellware provides inventory management and order management systems, paired with a marketplace listing solution, helping clients grow revenue at scale and streamlining day-to-day operations across the leading ecommerce shopping carts, marketplaces, and ERP systems. Sellware is headquartered in Cary, NC. For more information, visit Sellware.com.


