DMOS is proud to announce its fourth Kickstarter Campaign called "The Beach Shovel: A Portable, Do Everything Shovel for Everybody."
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DMOS Beach Shovel is an ultra lightweight, but strong, full sized but packable, all aluminum shovel for beach goers and campers that need a simple shovel for moving light terrain like sand or embers. It has been developed, like all of DMOS's shovels, in conjunction with customers, partners, and friends as part of DMOS's co-creative product development process.
"We are incredibly proud to offer a family-friendly shovel that can be used by anyone from a 4-year old to an 84-year old," said Susan Pieper, DMOS's CEO. She added, "With the DMOS Beach Shovel, DMOS set out to make a lightweight, portable shovel that is so durable that it will replace a lot of plastic beach shovels that end up in landfills."
Besides offering the full-sized, 33" long Beach Shovel, DMOS is also offering a Mini Beach Shovel that is perfect for kids or camping that is only 16" long. Both shovels are made out of 8 gauge thick 5052 aluminum, the most abundant recyclable resource on the planet. DMOS also made two collapsible, roll up buckets in nylon Cordura coated with food-grade TPU that can be used for washing dishes or porting drinking water. Other roll up buckets are coated with phthalates that cause cancer and, while they carry water, you wouldn't want to drink out of them.
This is DMOS's fourth Kickstarter project. The other three projects were funded successes and DMOS is considered to be the most successful crowdfunded shovel company in the world.
DMOS "The Beach Shovel: A Portable, Do Everything Shovel for Everybody" campaign is offering deep pre-sale discounts (relative to the expected MSRP) on the Beach Shovel, the Mini Beach Shovel and the Beach Bucket Water Containers. DMOS expects to ship these products to the backers by March 2023 and to offer these products to its retail dealers for Spring-Summer 2023 inventory.
Founded in 2015 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming by Susan Pieper who grew frustrated watching her son break shovel after shovel trying to build kicker jumps in her Wyoming backyard, DMOS developed their first product, The Stealth Shovel, which has won industry design awards, is patented and is sold widely as the best car shovel. Many years and a move of the business operations down to Utah later, DMOS, now based in Salt Lake City, proudly manufactures in the United States three collections of premium shovels, automotive mounts and storage panel systems that are sold in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia and Kuwait. DMOS is carried by premium off road and overland retailers and is used by year-round overlanders and van lifers, responders/defenders/enforcers, as well as some of the biggest names in action sports. DMOS was recently named a Semifinalist in the 10th annual SEMA Launch Pad Competition which will be held in Las Vegas, NVNov 1-4, 2022.
By building shovels into unbreakable, essential gear for people who work in demanding conditions, DMOS shovels are owned and are personal gear. DMOS empowers people to be able to "Do My Own Sh*#" or stunts or stuff or shoveling. DMOS never defined the "S" and the brand today stands for self-reliance, independence and freedom. DMOS's mission is to make people their own hero by making mission-ready gear that is always at hand and never in the way.