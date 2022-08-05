Support Local Journalism

DMOS is proud to announce its fourth Kickstarter Campaign called "The Beach Shovel: A Portable, Do Everything Shovel for Everybody."

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DMOS Beach Shovel is an ultra lightweight, but strong, full sized but packable, all aluminum shovel for beach goers and campers that need a simple shovel for moving light terrain like sand or embers. It has been developed, like all of DMOS's shovels, in conjunction with customers, partners, and friends as part of DMOS's co-creative product development process.

