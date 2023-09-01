Rockport’s Cedar Point Day use area ribbon cutting celebration.

Meridian Engineering is thrilled to share some exciting news about the completion of two new outdoor recreation areas. While working with the State of Utah-DFCM, and the Department of Natural Resources, Meridian's civil engineering division has finished two of four separate ongoing state-funded recreation projects.

WANSHIP, Utah, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dear fellow reservoir enthusiasts, Meridian Engineering is thrilled to share some exciting news about the completion of two new outdoor recreation areas. While working with the State of Utah-DFCM, and the Department of Natural Resources, Meridian's civil engineering division has finished two of four separate ongoing state-funded recreation projects. The first to the finish line is Rockport Reservoir's Cedar Point new day-use area that opened its gates September 2022. We recently celebrated its official ribbon cutting on July 6, 2023, adding 12 new scenic picnic sites, 10 pavilions, an access road, parking stalls including ADA stalls, and 2 new restrooms constructed by PRT Builders. Rockport Reservoir is located off SR-42 and is easily accessed by I-80 by turning right at the Wanship exit. This lake offers year-round recreation opportunities for fishing and camping.


