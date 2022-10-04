Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announced a partnership with Market Scan Information Systems, Inc., the industry-leading Automotive Payments as a Service™ (APaaS™) provider. Dominion DMS will integrate key data from Market Scan's APaaS™ platform, enabling Dominion's dealers to calculate payments with exact sales tax rates in any zip code in every state with unequaled, scientific precision using the customer's address.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.