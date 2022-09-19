(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

  • The program is an easy way for customers to offset 100% of their carbon emissions from natural gas usage in their home or business for as little as $5 per month
  • CarbonRight complements other sustainability options that help customers conserve energy, support renewable energy and reduce emissions

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy Utah's CarbonRight program has reached an important milestone, enrolling it's 1,000th customer in less than six months since program inception.  CarbonRight has the potential to deliver exciting environmental benefits: every 1,000 participants represent carbon offsets equivalent to removing around 900 cars from the road or planting 7,000 new trees. 

