(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

 By Dominion Energy

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe
  • New hydrogen blending project in Delta provides a way to reduce emissions
  • Plans include upgrading to green hydrogen later this year
  • DEU prepares all of its distribution system to blend hydrogen by 2030.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy Utah (DEU) launched hydrogen blending in Delta, Utah as part of an ongoing project to explore the opportunities this zero-carbon emissions fuel has to offer.   


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.