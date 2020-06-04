PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathers. Dads. Papas. Father-in-laws. Stepfathers. For many dads, they already have every tool in the toolbox, own a matching tie for every suit in their closet, and are up to date (or at least think they are) on all the latest gadgets and gizmos. Whether you're looking for something for a new dad, an old dad, a bald dad, a music dad or a sports dad, consider these "essential" gifts this Father's Day.
Dad Jokes
There are few things as simultaneously endearing and annoying as the jokes your dad tells all the time. But, it's all fun and games until someone touches his grill. No one messes with that beautiful machine that cooks his steaks to perfection. Gift your dad the ideal solution, Lemon essential oil, for cleaning his baby back to pristine condition after every use.
Ingredients
¼ cup baking soda
2 tablespoons natural dish detergent (such as castile soap)
5 drops doTERRA Lemon essential oil
Distilled white vinegar
Instructions
- Combine the baking soda, dish detergent, Lemon oil, and mix.
- Add vinegar until mixture has an olive oil consistency.
- Brush mixture onto metal grill and let sit for 15–30 minutes.
- Use a damp scouring pad or grill brush to scrub surface clean.
- Rinse with water.
Let the dad jokes live on this Father's Day thanks to doTERRA Lemon Essential Oil's cleansing properties.
Dad Den
Who else finds their dad watching sports in his "man cave?" Dens are usually filled with as many grown-man's toys as possible and have become sanctuaries for dads around the world. Add to your father's den this Father's Day with the gift of the Volo Onyx Diffuser. The Volo has a handcrafted polyresin stone top with a custom diamond pattern and multiple light settings. Combine the Volo with some man-cave-worthy essential oils and you'll give the gift your dad never knew he wanted so badly.
Volo Onyx Diffuser Uses and Benefits
DIY Dad
When a sprinkler is broken, who fixes it? Your dad. When the plumbing backs up and the electricity is shot, who fixes it? Your dad. Known as the neighborhood "fix it man," the do-it-yourself dad wears many hats throughout the day, but rarely takes the time to do something for himself. This Father's Day, invite him to kick back his seat and pamper his beard with the doTERRA Beard Balm.
This all-natural, leave-in conditioner nourishes and moisturizes, and stops dryness, tangles, and frizz while bringing out the beard's natural luster.
Ingredients
2 teaspoons beeswax
1 teaspoon shea butter
3 teaspoons Fractionated Coconut Oil
½ teaspoon vitamin E oil
2 drops Cedarwood oil
2 drops Melaleuca oil
2 drops Rosemary oil
- Combine all ingredients, except essential oils, in glass container.
- Place jar in saucepan with one to two inches of boiling water.
- Stir ingredients until melted and thoroughly combined.
- Remove from heat and let rest for three minutes.
- Add essential oils and stir
- Pour mixture into an empty tin or air-tight glass jar.
- Let balm rest one to two hours before use.
Dad Bod
It's likely that every dad will experience the dad-bod at one time or another. So, if you're looking to support your pops weight watching this Father's Day, gift him the doTERRA Slim & Sassy® TrimShake. This convenient and delicious weight management shake mix provides essential nutrients and is only 70 calories per serving.
Slim & Sassy® TrimShake Uses and Benefits
Dad's On the Go
While your dad may not be traveling as much as he used to, it won't be long before he is back on business trips. You might think your dad knows the airplane better than his own house at times, and that's not always the way he wishes it would be. How about giving dad something to make the airplane feel more like home this Father's Day? Gift him the doTERRA Travel Kit. He will be equipped with some staple essential oils and blends: Lavender, Wild Orange, Peppermint, and AromaTouch that will help him feel closer to home while he is on the go. And throw in a bottle of On Guard Sanitizing Mist to eliminate bacteria and germs wherever he travels.
See, essential oils aren't just for moms. Happy Father's Day!
