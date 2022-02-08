PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eric Cerrati, M.D., is double board-certified and a leading expert in aesthetic and reconstructive facial plastic surgery in Park City, Utah. He has gained the attention of Find Local Doctors for his consistent exceptional reviews from satisfied patients and earned the title of 2021 Top Patient Rated Park City Plastic Surgeon. Find Local Doctors is an easy-to-navigate online directory that helps consumers connect with local physicians who are qualified and reputable. Patients travel from all over the country to receive Dr. Eric Cerrati's expertise. His thriving practice focuses on all aspects of facial plastic surgery, including both surgical and non-surgical treatments, to help patients in the greater Salt Lake City area look his or her best. Dr. Cerrati offers many options for patients, such as facelifts, rhinoplasty, endoscopic browlift, blepharoplasty, facial fillers, Mohs reconstruction, scar revision and pediatric facial plastic surgery for vascular and congenital anomalies. Using his elite training and skill, Dr. Cerrati provides the most cutting-edge and advanced treatments available and has consistently been awarded "Best of Park City" by the community. Dr. Cerrati and his team of caring medical professionals are second to none in their field and are well-deserving of this impressive accolade from Find Local Doctors.
"I strive to achieve the best possible results for my patients, and being recognized as a Top Patient Rated Plastic Surgeon is an honor," says Dr. Eric Cerrati.
More about Dr. Eric Cerrati:
Dr. Eric Cerrati received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC. His post-doctoral training included a 5-year residency in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery at NYU. Dr. Cerrati spent a significant amount of time working with Dr. Milton Waner, the founder of the Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York. This provided him with unique training in pediatric facial plastic surgery, addressing the rarest congenital anomalies. Following his residency, he completed a prestigious fellowship at the Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Chicago. Dr. Cerrati also served many years as the Director of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Utah. As a highly credentialed leader in his field, Dr. Cerrati speaks at numerous conferences and is a contributor to many medical journals and textbooks. In addition to treating his patients, Dr. Cerrati also served as the official facial plastic surgeon to the Utah Jazz, U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, U.S. Speedskating, U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Federation and the International Olympic and Paralympic Medical Committees.
Dr. Eric Cerrati's office is located at 1441 W. Ute Blvd, Ste 160 in Park City, UT. If you would like to get more information, please visit http://www.drericcerrati.com or call (801) 497-6944.
