WHAT:
For the first time in his career, Dr. Mehmet Oz is creating a complete line of sleep products. The goal? To bring science-based sleep solutions to every home in America.
WHO:
Dr. Mehmet Oz is an accredited health expert, best-selling author, and world-renowned cardiac surgeon best known for his award-winning daily network TV program "The Dr. Oz Show."
HOW:
Featuring cutting-edge sleep technology:
PRICING:
Dr. Oz Good Life™ Sleep Products
Adjustable Bed Bases, starting at $799
- Good Life™ Adjustable Base: head and foot incline, Oz Anti-Snore position, app
- Good Life™ Adjustable Base Pro: dual-zone massage, underbed nightlight
Mattresses, starting at $429
- Good Life™ Mattress: memory foam, fast response foam, silver-infused cover
- Good Life™ Hybrid Mattress Pro: 7 support zones made from encased coils
Sleep Systems, starting at $1,199
- Good Life™ Mattress + Good Life™ Adjustable Base
- Good Life™ Hybrid Mattress Pro + Good Life™ Adjustable Base Pro
Toppers, starting at $109.99
- Sleep All Day™ Topper: fast response foam, silver cover
- Say Goodnight™ Topper: memory foam, cooling gel, silver cover
- Straight to Sleep™ Topper: dual-sided memory foam and fast response foam, cooling gel, silver cover
Pillows, starting at $49.99
- Say Goodnight™ Pillow: memory foam, cooling gel, silver cover
- Say Goodnight™ Side Sleeper Pillow: ergonomically designed for side sleepers
- Drift Off™ Pillow: dual sided, memory foam, EngineeredDown™ fill, silver cover
- Sleeping with Clouds™ Pillow: premium down and feathers, silver cover
- Stay in Bed™ Pillow: EngineeredDown™ fill, silver cover
- Stay the Night™ Pillow: shredded memory foam, EngineeredDown™ fill, silver cover
Protectors, starting at $49.99
- Safe in Bed™ Mattress Pad: EngineeredDown™ padding, waterproof, silver-infused
- Safe in Bed™ Mattress Encasement Protector: 360-degree protection, silver-infused
Comforters, starting at $89.99
- Sleeping with Clouds™ Comforter: premium down and feathers, silver-infused
- Stay in Bed™ Comforter: EngineeredDown™ fill, silver-infused
Weighted Blankets, starting at $59.99
- Center Yourself™ Weighted Blanket: dual-sided, TENCEL™ fabric, fleece, silver-infused
DR. OZ INFO
Dr. Mehmet Oz is an accredited health expert, best-selling author and world-renowned cardiac surgeon. Along with his multiple Daytime Emmy award-winning daily network TV program "The Dr. Oz Show," Dr. Oz has 13 million followers on social media. Prior to the launch of his show 11 years ago, he served as a health expert on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," sharing advice with viewers to help them live their best life from the inside out. He has co-authored eight books on The New York Times Best Sellers list including the "YOU: The Owner's Manual" series and created Dr. Oz The Good Life magazine with the Hearst Corporation.
