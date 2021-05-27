SALT LAKE CITY, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An internationally-known double-board certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. P. Daniel Ward has addressed the aesthetic concerns of thousands of patients helping them restore and improve their self-confidence and self-esteem. The guiding principles that allow Dr. Ward to achieve this success are compassion and commitment to the patient combined with a desire to help patients look and feel their best. Distinguished by attention to detail, a down-to-Earth approach, and a passion for his work, Dr. Ward is recognized as a top facial plastic surgeon around the world.
Dr. Ward's extensive educational credentials include a five-year residency in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery followed by completion of a Facial Plastic Surgery Fellowship. This highly coveted training provided extensive training in the area of complex cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face and provided the foundation for him to develop his practice focus on rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, facelift, blepharoplasty, hair restoration, and cosmetic injectables.
