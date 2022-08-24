Open Sky Productions is a Utah-based drone light show company, from some of the same team behind the award-winning frozen attraction Ice Castles. Open Sky has created remarkable and safe drone shows in multiple countries and U.S. states. Visit openskypr...

Open Sky Productions is a Utah-based drone light show company, from some of the same team behind the award-winning frozen attraction Ice Castles. Open Sky has created remarkable and safe drone shows in multiple countries and U.S. states. Visit openskypro.com to see clips of magical drone shows and information about how to hire Open Sky Productions. (PRNewsfoto/Open Sky Productions)

Release summary: Utah's first drone show company, Open Sky Productions, created a custom drone show with 150 drones for the Utah Renaissance Faire at Thanksgiving Point. Locals can see this spectacular show on Friday, August 26 at 9:00 p.m. at this public event.  

LEHI, Utah , Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah's first drone show company, Open Sky Productions, is lighting up the sky with hundreds of drones during a custom show for the Utah Renaissance Faire at Electric Park in Thanksgiving Point Friday, August 26 at 9:00 p.m., visible to guests facing north.

