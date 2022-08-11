Open Sky Productions is a Utah-based drone light show company, from some of the same team behind the award-winning frozen attraction Ice Castles. Open Sky has created remarkable and safe drone shows in multiple countries and U.S. states. Visit openskypr...

Open Sky Productions is a Utah-based drone light show company, from some of the same team behind the award-winning frozen attraction Ice Castles. Open Sky has created remarkable and safe drone shows in multiple countries and U.S. states. Visit openskypro.com to see clips of magical drone shows and information about how to hire Open Sky Productions.

Release summary: Utah's first drone show company, Open Sky Productions, created a custom drone show with more than one hundred drones for the Sandy City Balloon Festival. Locals can see this spectacular show on Saturday, August 13 at 9:45 p.m. at this free, public event.  

