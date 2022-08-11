Open Sky Productions is a Utah-based drone light show company, from some of the same team behind the award-winning frozen attraction Ice Castles. Open Sky has created remarkable and safe drone shows in multiple countries and U.S. states. Visit openskypr...

Open Sky Productions is a Utah-based drone light show company, from some of the same team behind the award-winning frozen attraction Ice Castles. Open Sky has created remarkable and safe drone shows in multiple countries and U.S. states. Visit openskypro.com to see clips of magical drone shows and information about how to hire Open Sky Productions.

 By Open Sky Productions

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Utah's first drone show company, Open Sky Productions, created a custom drone show with more than one hundred drones for the Sandy City Balloon Festival, a free, public event on Saturday, August 13 at 9:45 p.m.

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Sky Productions has created one of its remarkable drone shows for the Sandy City Balloon Festival, including more than one hundred drones lighting up the sky for 11 minutes at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday August 13, 2022 at the City Promenade in Sandy.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you