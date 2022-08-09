"Online Studio", Duet's new video conferencing tool powered by RealTime Audio, offers a comprehensive, music-aligned solution for independent music teachers to teach online directly within their Duet account.
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Duet Partner, software supporting independent music teachers with running their studios, today announced its partnership with RealTime Audio, technology providing seamless and synchronous remote music performance for both audio and video, to create a video conferencing solution for online lessons called "Online Studio".
"The pandemic taught us that every music teacher needs to have a video conferencing platform in their toolkit, either because they want to expand their geographical reach or because they want a backup platform to reduce student cancellations," said Duet Partner CEO Neylan McBaine. "But poor music quality and clunky sign-ons made other platforms a significant hurdle for our users. RealTime Audio's innovative 'Music Mode' and its easy integration with our platform solved both of these issues seamlessly."
Online Studio is an add-on available to all Duet subscribers, no matter the size of their studio, and rounds out Duet's suite of business functions and technology for music teachers under a single login. Duet will charge its subscribed teachers less than half the price of a monthly Zoom subscription, and offer no limitations to time or to the number of students who can join a group class.
"We've always looked up to Duet's LMS for being equally cutting edge and user-friendly," said RealTime Audio CEO Taylor Robinson. "We could not be more excited to work with their team to expand accessibility to music education, far beyond what was and is considered possible!"
Duet's Online Studio is designed to automatically record the attendance of online lessons, so all of Duet's automated billing and communication features will be triggered automatically when the lesson happens. Subscribers will also now get access to music-specific features, including the ability to watch videos simultaneously with students, livestream a recital, share a whiteboard or downloaded file, and access a metronome.