Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

"Online Studio", Duet's new video conferencing tool powered by RealTime Audio, offers a comprehensive, music-aligned solution for independent music teachers to teach online directly within their Duet account.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Duet Partner, software supporting independent music teachers with running their studios, today announced its partnership with RealTime Audio, technology providing seamless and synchronous remote music performance for both audio and video, to create a video conferencing solution for online lessons called "Online Studio".

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you