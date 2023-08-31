Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ -- In recognition of September's Suicide Prevention Month and World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10, Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman of USANA Health Sciences, is leveraging his platform to raise awareness about suicide prevention. He is urging individuals to take the Promise to Live pledge, in an effort to address this critical issue that affects so many lives worldwide.


