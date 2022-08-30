DW Healthcare Partners Logo

DW Healthcare Partners Logo

 By DW Healthcare Partners, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Med-Pharmex Holdings, Inc

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP") a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced the closing of its sale of Med-Pharmex Holdings, Inc ("Med-Pharmex", or the "Company") to Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC ("Dechra"). Med-Pharmex is a leading, fully-integrated veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturer focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing animal health drugs.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you