DW Healthcare Partners Logo

DW Healthcare Partners Logo

 By DW Healthcare Partners, Med Learning Group

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

This marks the eighth investment in DWHP Fund V

TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP") a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announces the completion of its investment in Med Learning Group, LLC ("MLG", or the "Company"). MLG, previously a division of Ultimate Medical Academy, is a full-service medical education company that holds an Accreditation with ACCME. MLG focuses on developing, implementing, and measuring online and in-person continuing education that improves healthcare practitioners' ability to provide optimal care to patients. 


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.