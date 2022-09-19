Support Local Journalism

Survey shows remodels in Salt Lake City rarely go to plan, Dwellify aims to change that

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellify, a new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, announces today that the service is now available in Utah. New research found that nearly half (43%) of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. Dwellify's one-stop-shop process combines features such as a free, AI-powered design quiz, an HD room visualizer tool, and a mobile app to guide homeowners through a step-by-step process for turning design dreams into a reality home remodel from start to finish.

