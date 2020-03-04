DRAPER, Utah and INDIANAPOLIS, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwelo, the provider of smart-home solutions purpose-built for apartments, and dormakaba, a provider of security and access control solutions, have announced an integration partnership. This partnership provides a reliable, modern, and secure access solution tailored to the specific needs of the multifamily industry.
For information about this partnership, visit dwelo.com.
dormakaba's smart lock solutions improve asset quality, efficiency, and security to multifamily properties by:
- Maximizing security and reliability with sealed, built-in contactless RFID reader
- Offering a modern, versatile, and aesthetically pleasing finish
- Enabling a truly keyless, no-tour design making these locks easy to manage
- Reducing operational costs with long battery life
- Granting card, fob, and mobile access credentials
- Mortise, deadbolt, interconnected, and latch lock options
"A smart home is a great idea, but we believe that offering smart AND secure is better. At dormakaba, we are one of the top three trusted providers for both the hotel and multihousing building access; meanwhile, Dwelo is the leading innovator in automated apartment technologies. When pairing our expertise in access control with Dwelo's smart automation solution, we can provide our customers with property-wide connectivity that enhances the resident, property manager, and owner experience," said Tom Bowles, Global Multihousing Lead, dormakaba.
"Dwelo is proud to add such a distinguished and experienced lock manufacturer as dormakaba as a partner. At Dwelo, we believe security and reliability are paramount in a smart apartment system, and dormakaba's products are top notch in both regards. At Dwelo we also believe in choice for our owners. dormakaba's access control solution offers a range of attractive, modern aesthetics at a variety of price points. And with dormakaba's mobile and fob credentials, Dwelo becomes the first smart apartment platform to offer every credential type from PINs to fobs to mobile. This partnership between Dwelo and dormakaba is bringing smart device technology in multifamily into a new, more modern, and more secure era," said Mike Rovito, CEO at Dwelo.
Dwelo will launch its dormakaba integration in the coming weeks at two communities in Fort Worth, Texas; Tacara Village and Tallgrass Village. Owned by Hillwood, both these communities offer a connected Dwelo smart apartment experience as well as "the ultimate urban living wellness community." These communities lie within Hillwood's larger development, Alliance Texas, a 26,000-acre master-planned community that has been hailed as one of the best mixed-use developments in the world.
"Upon Hillwood's decision to offer smart home technology at our new multifamily developments, I chose to use dormakaba locks with the Dwelo platform because I was already familiar with the quality of dormakaba's existing multifamily lock products. So when they decided to offer 'smart' locks compatible with Dwelo it made a lot of sense for Hillwood Multifamily. Hillwood seeks to provide top quality multifamily units with the latest technology to create the most convenient and safest possible living experience for our residents, and the combination of dormakaba and Dwelo has put us as the top of the industry in this respect," said Chris Price, Senior Development Manager at Hillwood.
About Dwelo Smart Apartments
Dwelo is a Smart Device Management (SDM) platform built to increase multifamily owners' Net Operating Income. With Dwelo's SDM platform, smart devices decrease operating costs and increase operating income in multifamily communities. Dwelo has earned the trust of over 80 ownership groups nationwide by solving their problems and delivering on our commitments. Visit dwelo.com for more information.
About dormakaba
dormakaba makes access in life smart and secure. As one of the top three companies in the industry, dormakaba is the trusted partner for products, solutions, and services for access to buildings and rooms from a single source. With strong brands such as Dorma, Kaba and Best in its portfolio, the company, and its numerous cooperation partners are represented in over 130 countries worldwide. For more information visit www.dormakaba.us
About Hillwood
Hillwood Multifamily, LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hillwood Properties, the division of Hillwood Development Company that conducts all of Hillwood's real estate activities at AllianceTexas, a premier 26,000-acre master-planned development in North Fort Worth, Texas. Established in 1988 by Ross Perot, Jr., Hillwood is one of the largest private real estate developers and investors in the U.S. Hillwood is consistently ranked among the nation's top real estate developers and as one of the leading commercial and residential developers in North Texas. Visit hillwood.com for more information.
Contact:
Bradley Davis
bdavis@dwelo.com