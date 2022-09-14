Support Local Journalism

The new tokenized solution enables secure, simplified sharing of user data for easier money movement

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern payments platform, Dwolla, recently announced the addition of MX to its Secure Exchange solution partners. This collaboration on a tokenized offering provides Dwolla's clients and reseller partners a more convenient and flexible way for them to access account verification services using MXapi Processor Tokens. MXapi Processor Tokens facilitate secure exchanges with mutual partners without the risk of using sensitive data or the need for third parties in money movement.

