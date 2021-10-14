VINEYARD, Utah, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic Blending Specialists fast track growth is again validated by multiple awards. Mountain West Capital Network ranked Dynamic Blending as the number 1 fastest growing company, by revenue, in 2021. In addition, UV50 once again places Dynamic Blending among the top 10 fastest growing companies in Utah Valley. This follows this year's repeat ranking of the company in the Inc 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America. Dynamic Blending attributes its rapid growth to large company orders as well as its focus on emerging brands with smaller initial quantity requirements.
"We are pleased to have exceeded our growth objectives year over year," states Gavin Collier, CEO for Dynamic Blending. "This translates to high skilled jobs for Utah and facility expansion later this year. These new awards showcase the commitment of our talented team. Their precision work attracts new business from large manufacturers, as well as from entrepreneurs requiring rapid speed to market."
Dynamic Blending focuses on removing barriers of entry for new companies, attracting entrepreneurs with bold new ideas in personal care and cosmetics. With a minimum order size of as low as 1,000 units, the company's contract manufacturing business serves the needs of hundreds of clients worldwide. With a one-stop approach, the company can take a product from idea to formula to manufacturing to packaging to marketing and shipping in roughly half the time taken by the industry's larger manufacturers. All this, while maintaining rigorous quality control and supply chain standards.
The company adds these accolades to a growing list including Inc 500; Utah Business Fast 50; Mountain West Capital Network; City Award from Independent Cosmetic and Distributors (ICMAD); Independent Best in Biz Award; the Best Globe Award; the Stevie Award for Best Manufacturer; Best of State Award; American Business Awards, among others.
The company's facilities are ISO and NSF certified, as well as CGMP certified by the FDA.
ABOUT DYNAMIC BLENDING
Dynamic Blending Specialists is a full-service turnkey contract manufacturer of cosmetics, personal care (hair & body care, skin care, oral care, lip care), dietary supplements, nutraceuticals and more. Our team consists of industry experts with an extensive background in cosmetic chemistry (R&D), formulations, manufacturing, packaging, shipping, and quality. One big advantage of choosing us is our low minimum order quantities. Our team can take your concept for a product, formulation, manufacturing, packaging, shipping, and even marketing.
Jordan Erskine, Dynamic Blending, +1 (844) 822-1665, info@dynamicblending.com
John Pilmer, PilmerPR, 8013697535, john@pilmerpr.com
