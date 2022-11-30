Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

expanding its presence in the Seattle/Bellevue Market

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic City Capital (DCC), a Utah-based real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and developing premium-branded hotels, announced the acquisition of The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton® (Charter Hotel). The Curio Collection by Hilton is a global, upscale portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels in select markets. The Charter Hotel is the only Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in the Seattle/Bellevue market. The hotel initially opened in 2018.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.