Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

RICHFIELD, Utah, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends of Pando is proud to announce the launch of the Pando Photographic Survey, (friendsofpando.org/explorepando) the first comprehensive inventory of Pando, the world's largest tree. This first-of-its-kind effort systematically documents the tree's 106-acre land mass at the ground level using GPS systems and high resolution 360-degree cameras.

Pando is an aspen-clone located in the Fishlake Basin of the Fishlake National Forest in Utah. Pando is the world's largest tree by weight, land mass and the largest aspen-clone. Made up of an estimated 47,000 branches, the tree took root sometime around 9,000 years ago. First observed in 1976, the tree was verified by genetic testing in 2008, but had never been inventoried until now. Despite the cadence of headlines that the remote botanical wonder garners, little is known about the workings of the tree. As Executive Director Lance Oditt says, "As any gardener knows, if you want to see your garden grow and be healthy, you must understand soil, light, water needs and how to deal with disease and pests. To date, nearly all the research has been about pests. This record provides a way for scientists to study the vital workings of the tree immersively, year-round from anywhere in the world."


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.