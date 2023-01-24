Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions, the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based on what eAssist employees say about their experience working at eAssist. This year, 86% of eAssist employees said it's a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.


