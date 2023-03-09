Support Local Journalism

Nina Lewis, eAssist Regional Leader and DSO Industry Group leader, appointed to WinDSO Advisory Board

SALT LAKE CITY, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, is proud to be a Founding Industry Partner of Women in DSO® (WinDSO), the official nonprofit organization supporting the empowerment and growth of women leaders in Dental Service Organizations. Nina Lewis, Regional Leader, and DSO Industry Group Leader at eAssist, will represent the company serving on the Women in DSO® Advisory Board. 


