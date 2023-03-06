Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, landed the number 42 spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals list of growth leaders in the Rocky Mountain Region. This list recognizes the innovative achievements of companies in generating sustainable growth and jobs and is one of the most esteemed honors growing private businesses and business leaders can receive.


