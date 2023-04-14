Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, will have a notable presence at this year's THRIVELIVE™ conference, hosted by Henry Schein. The annual event is known in the dental industry for its world-class education, world-renowned speakers, and cutting-edge technology.

This year's conference – slated for May 3-6 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas – offers access to the expertise of more than 75 speakers, and up to 16 continuing education credits. The content is focused on six core topics: clinical and technology, business, practice design, software training, team development, and multi-practice.


