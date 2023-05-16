Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, will present at CDA Presents The Art and Science of Dentistry - Anaheim 2023. Penny Reed, eAssist Chief Growth Officer, will speak on the following topic: Get Paid Faster by Repairing These Leaks in Your Revenue Cycle Management Pipeline. Her presentation will take place on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 3:00-4:00 PM Pacific time in Hall D at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Penny Reed is the Chief Growth Officer at eAssist Dental Solutions, and the author of the book Growing Your Dental Business. Penny was recruited by her own dentist to run his growing practice, after spending two years as an IT manager with the Walmart Corporation. Penny has more than 30 years of experience as a speaker and dental business coach and has been designated a Leader in Dental Consulting by Dentistry Today from 2007 to present. She is a certified "Behavioral Consultant" through the Institute for Motivational Living, and a former Dale Carnegie Trainer


