Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, is proud to once again be recognized by The Salt Lake Tribune as one of the nation's Top Workplaces. Moreover, eAssist has been honored with awards for Culture Excellence across three distinct categories: Innovation, Work-life Flexibility, and Purpose & Values.

"We feel privileged to receive the recognition as a Top Workplace for the second consecutive year from The Salt Lake Tribune," stated Sandy Odle, eAssist's Co-Founder and Customer Experience Officer. "The remarkable dedication of our team truly empowers us. Collectively, they foster a culture characterized by servant leadership, proactive positivity, and genuine care."


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.