SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, announced today that two of its executives will be featured presenters at the upcoming national conference hosted by AADOM – the largest Dental Office Manager association in the United States. This event, exclusively designed for dental practice management professionals, will take place from September 7 to 9 in Orlando, Florida. eAssist was recently selected as the official dental billing solution for AADOM. As part of the event's educational program, eAssist Chief Growth Officer Penny Reed and Practice Booster CEO James DiMarino, DMD, MSED, CDC will be teaming up to present "Get Paid Faster - Overcoming the Dreaded Words: Delayed, Denied, and Rejected" on Friday, September 8th, 10:15 to 11:30 am.

"Few things are more frustrating than filing a dental claim on behalf of a patient only to have the insurance company not pay what is rightfully owed," stated Ms. Reed. "We guarantee the session will be fun, informative, and interactive as participants learn the strategies and secrets to getting paid faster."


