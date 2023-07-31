Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, welcomes Francheska Dominguez as host of its Dental Billing Academy podcast.

"Francheska Dominguez is an extremely knowledgeable and capable dental professional. With her extensive experience in dental billing, coding, and administrative support, she will be able to elevate the Dental Billing Academy podcast to the next level," explained Sandy Odle, eAssist Co-Founder and Customer Experience Officer.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.