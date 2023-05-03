...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber
County.
Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake
City affecting Salt Lake County.
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Minor flooding is ongoing or forecast along the South Fork of the
Ogden River near Huntsville, Emigration Creek near Salt Lake City,
and the Little Bear River at Paradise
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this
evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Booster, an eAssist Dental Solutions company, announced the launch of DentalCoding.com, which is Practice Booster's new ebook and educational content platform. Now, the dental industry's most respected resources are available in interactive online versions – conveniently accessed via desktop browsers, tablets, and mobile devices.
The DentalCoding.com ebook library currently includes all of Practice Booster's well-known and highly regarded resources. These resources provide accurate and comprehensive billing, coding and implementation tips that can help lead to maximum reimbursement from dental insurance payors, while mitigating risk:
DentalCoding with Confidence
Dental Administration with Confidence
Medical Dental Cross Coding with Confidence
Dental Documentation with Confidence (new offering)
Dental Technology with Confidence (new offering)
DentalInsurance Solutions Newsletter
Digital products may be purchased separately, with discounts offered for bundled purchases. Online items are available for one-time purchase, providing 12 months of access.
"I'm excited and gratified to see my legacy brand go fully digital, now as part of this new platform of innovative educational tools and resources that bring dental practice owners peace of mind by helping them grow their businesses more profitably," said Founder Dr. Charles Blair.
About Practice Booster and eAssist Dental Solutions
eAssist Dental Solutions joined forces with Dr. Charles Blair and his team in 2021 by adding the Practice Booster® and Dental Coding with Confidence line of products and services to its own suite of dental office products and support services. By doing so, dental offices can fully outsource their dental billing and coding to maximize peace of mind.
Practice Booster®, an eAssist Dental Solutions company, encompasses the full line of Dr. Charles Blair & Associates products and services – including Practice Booster®, Dental Coding with Confidence, online Code Advisor, Insurance Solutions Newsletter, manuals, and other resources. Designed to provide accurate and comprehensive billing, administration, coding, and implementation tips, these resources can help lead to maximum reimbursement from dental insurance carriers while mitigating risk. eAssist clients receive a subscription to Practice Booster's online Code Advisor at no additional charge as well as 20% off Practice Booster on demand courses on insurance coding and administration via the Dental Zing online education platform.
eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices through a proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department. The end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.
