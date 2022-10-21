Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MX Insights and Personal Financial Management tools deliver actionable insights and support for ebankIT clients and their customers

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, and ebankIT announced today a strategic partnership to integrate MX's Insights and Personal Financial Management (PFM) tools into its omnichannel digital banking platform. With this addition, financial institutions can deliver their customers a combination of predictive financial guidance and financial wellness capabilities seamlessly through the ebankIT platform.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.