...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Monday was 7.7 feet. Higher flows were
induced by recent moderate to heavy rainfall and will
decrease through the day.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.2 feet (991 CFS) Tuesday morning.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves
over the drainage.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
The Lower Weber River At Plain City affecting Northern Wasatch
Front zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher
flows than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the
drainage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Tuesday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 9.4 feet (1009 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam. Daily isolated shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for
higher flows if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Eclipse Glasses is a U.S.-based eclipse glasses vendor, with specially designed ISO-compliant glasses for optimal solar event viewing.
Glasses Allow for Safe Watching of the Upcoming October and April Eclipses
SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Not once—but twice— within the upcoming year, people across the globe will have the extremely rare opportunity to see the phenomenon known as a solar eclipse. And for the chance to safely watch the event with one's own eyes, which won't happen again for another two decades, Eclipse Glasses is releasing a collection of shades designed for optimal viewing.
With many remembering the last eclipse in August 2017 as a buzzed-about event with over 200 million pairs of these special eclipse glasses sold, there's also the memory of people not having an adequate way to view it in its entirety due to the low shortage produced. That reason is why Roger Sarkis, an earth science educator at Utah Valley University, designed the ISO-compliant Eclipse Glasses. Following the event six years ago, he repurposed several thousand eclipse glasses that he could find locally and shipped them to schools in other countries to allow students there to view the next eclipses. Now, he's expanded his idea to people everywhere ahead of the events this coming October and April.
"Most solar eclipses only happen just a few times in our lifetime and if you're of the older generation, this might be your last, so why shouldn't they be able to fully experience it?" said Sarkis. "With so many counterfeit and overpriced glasses on the market today, I wanted to find a way for kids and adults alike to safely view the incredible partial phases of these eclipses and create a memory that will always stick with them."
Offered in a five pack of a variety of designs meant to fit any face shape, Eclipse Glasses are professionally printed, designed and made from materials in the United States for all ages. Now available for pre-orders until June 30, the pack is offered at $6.99 with international shipping available, along with a special discount of up to 30% off for larger quantities. Shipping will begin in late-August with orders sent out within one to two days. Sarkis is also looking to partner with educational nonprofit organizations and corporations, with special wholesale pricing. For more information or to place an order, visit www.eclipse23.com.
About Eclipse Glasses
Eclipse Glasses is a U.S.-based eclipse glasses vendor, with specially designed ISO-compliant glasses for optimal solar event viewing. The company also serves as a reseller of American Paper Optics with all materials designed and made in the United States. Each pair is meant to protect the eyes while allowing for the observation of partial phases of eclipses. Created for men, women and children, the glasses are sold in a five-pack of various patterns with pre-orders now available. For more information, visit www.eclipse23.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.