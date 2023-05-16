Eclipse Glasses is a U.S.-based eclipse glasses vendor, with specially designed ISO-compliant glasses for optimal solar event viewing.

 By Eclipse Glasses

Glasses Allow for Safe Watching of the Upcoming October and April Eclipses

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Not once—but twice— within the upcoming year, people across the globe will have the extremely rare opportunity to see the phenomenon known as a solar eclipse. And for the chance to safely watch the event with one's own eyes, which won't happen again for another two decades, Eclipse Glasses is releasing a collection of shades designed for optimal viewing.


