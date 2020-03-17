SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdConnect™, a technology company providing video messaging (VM) products designed to enhance communication between students and faculty in an on-line educational environment, will be offering its messaging service for free to students, faculty and professional who need to stay in communication while working from home.
"In an environment where in-person meetings aren't possible and texts are insufficient, video messaging is a powerful and efficient platform for important communications," said Justin Johansen, Chief Operating Officer for EdConnect, "With so many people wondering how they are going to continue their daily routines, we wanted to help by offering EdConnect at no cost."
Multiple research studies have shown that reliance on text and email can leave people feeling disconnected and alone. While no replacement for face-to-face communication, video messaging, technically known as Asynchronous Video Communication, can enable the kind of multi-dimensional communication that can more clearly convey a message and create a greater sense of connection.
While the current product is focused on education, the EdConnect team is working quickly to make it more seamless for working professionals.
Those interested in learning more about EdConnect can go to www.EdConnect.app for more information.
About EdConnect™
EDCONNECT is available on iPhones, Android and the web. More information is available at www.edconnect.app including informational webinars, training and download instructions.