Leading provider of experience management software announces its annual America's Top Loan Officers for Customer Satisfaction
SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is thrilled to announce that eight of its loan originators have been named in the Top 1% of America's Top 2021 Loan Originators for Customer Satisfaction by Experience.com. Alongside that accomplishment, PRMI was also ranked number two in the jumbo-sized company category with an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.91 out of 5 stars.
The following Loan Originators have received this prestigious recognition: Steve Wilcox (NMLS 85327), Kyndle Quinones (NMLS 156081), Kaley Giessing (NMLS 1292078), Renee Hinojosa (NMLS 1238625), Jim Conway (NMLS 135401), Chad Erling (NMLS 1138223), Kyle Travers (NMLS 23208) and Lane Baron (NMLS 332466).
"I am proud of these originators," said PRMI CEO Kenneth Knudson. "Each one of them has taken the time to give their customers the one-on-one care they deserve. They are what make the process of becoming a homeowner smooth and successful."
The results are based on survey completion rates, number of reviews and star ratings submitted to the Experience.com Customer Experience platform by verified customers. To ensure data integrity, the integrated, cloud-based platform is connected directly to each company's loan origination system and requests are sent automatically to the borrower and the co-borrower on all closed loan transactions.
"It is extremely difficult to earn a position on the Top Loan Officers list," explains Experience.com CEO Scott Harris. "The loan officer (LO) has to close a high volume of mortgage loans and give each customer a great experience every time. One poor review out of 100 closed loans can eliminate a LO from landing on this prestigious list."
Experience.com is a rapidly growing provider of experience management software. Using its integrated, cloud-based platform and customizable processes, any business can manage customer and employee experiences across their products, locations and brand(s). By driving behavioral change, Experience.com delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement.
Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. is a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation cofounded in 1998. Its top leaders are authorities in the mortgage industry. With over 250 branches, licensed in 49 states and more than 2,500 employees, PRMI has been repeatedly recognized as a top mortgage lender. For more information, call 800-255-2792, visit primeres.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.
