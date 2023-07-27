Eight Settlers Distillery

The premier craft distillery from Cottonwood Heights, Utah, is now fully available online in the following states: CT, NY, IL, MA, FL, CA and NJ.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eight Settlers Distillery, a premier craft distillery and restaurant located in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, is excited to announce their award-winning craft spirits portfolio, including Ragtown American Whiskey, Devil's Gate Bourbon, Butler Vodka and Green Ditch, are now available via e-commerce in the following non-controlled states: CT, NY, IL, MA, FL, CA and NJ. The distillery has further plans for expansion in the coming months.


