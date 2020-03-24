SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions, Inc., provider of a cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem platform, announced today its special Omni-TMS® platform offer to Brokers who wish to operate their business partly or entirely remotely.
EKA provides a transformational digital freight management, dFEMX®, ecosystem platform to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. EKA serves as the system of record across multiple applications and seamlessly ties into other freight solutions (TMS, driver apps, etc.) and third-party services.
"Together, we are facing a truly unprecedented situation. The global coronavirus pandemic is affecting all our families, our businesses, our communities, and our way of life. During this time, EKA wants to help the transportation and logistics industry continue to run its business without interruption," said JJ Singh, Founder, Investor and CEO of EKA Solutions, Inc. "EKA's cloud-based, end-to-end Omni-TMS® platform is currently enabling customers to operate at a high performance level entirely remotely (https://eka-beacon.com/2020/03/23/smart-covid-19-business-continuity-response-tech-up-not-shut-down/). EKA is integrated with the core industry data services; all you require to run your entire broker business is either a PC, laptop or tablet and a high-speed internet connection."
"In support of our industry, we will on-board customers with EKA's standard Broker TMS configuration for Brokers of all different sizes without charging onboarding fees or committing to a Term Contract," said Mark Walker, Investor, President and Chief Digital Officer for EKA solutions, Inc. "We can on-board new customers in as little a time as a few days and at affordable monthly fees."
About EKA
EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight management, dFEMX®, ecosystem platform to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of dFEMX® Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS® for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS ® is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium and large size broker, carrier and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS® enables brokers, carriers and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information about EKA, visit: https://www.go-eka.com.
