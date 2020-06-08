SALT LAKE CITY, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions, Inc., provider of a cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem platform, announced today it has launched its cloud-based end-to-end Omni-TMS® solution for small and medium size carriers. Following the launch of its best-in-class Broker TMS for small, medium and enterprise customers in the past year, this product launch delivers the second transformative TMS offering included in the triad of supply chain TMS offerings from EKA Solutions, Inc.
EKA provides a transformational digital freight management, dFEMX®, ecosystem platform to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. EKA serves as the system of record across multiple applications and seamlessly ties into other freight solutions (TMS, driver apps, etc.) and third-party services.
"EKA Omni-TMS™ for carriers is a native cloud-based SaaS TMS that provides affordable, quote-to-cash, best-in-class, intuitive, easy-to-use functionality to empower small and medium-size carriers with the functionality and services to grow and perform as well or better than large fleets," said JJ Singh, Founder, Investor and CEO of EKA Solutions, Inc.
"Intuitive precision asset and revenue management tools, real time availability of all the data and information at the point of decision making, automated work processes that facilitate exception management, real-time load movement visibility and live ETA will help deliver best-in-class carrier performance," added Mark Walker, Investor, President and Chief Digital Officer for EKA solutions, Inc.
About EKA
EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight management, dFEMX®, ecosystem platform to manage all the customer's freight businesses including freight exchange and third-party services. As part of dFEMX® Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS® for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS ® is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium and large size broker, carrier and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS® enables brokers, carriers and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information about EKA, visit: https://www.go-eka.com.
