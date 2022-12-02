...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches
valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and Wasatch
Back, except up to 12 inches Park City. Strong wind gusts will
accompany the frontal passage.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Utah and southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the early portion
of the Friday morning commute. Strong winds with the front are
likely to also cause areas of blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
band of heavy snowfall will last 1-2 hours in most locations,
with potential to last through 7am at much lower snowfall rates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
MODESTO, Calif., 2 de diciembre de 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- El reciente lanzamiento del libro Ixchel Menchu por Janet Rios, de la editorial Page Publishing, es un maravilloso libro donde nuestra protagonista será bendecida con unos poderes increíbles, los cuales le traerán más responsabilidades que alegrías, pero podrá nuestra heroína superar los obstáculos que aparecen en su camino, después de todo, se trata de Dioses.
Janet es una chica que nació y creció en México, después a la edad de 18 años llegó a Estados Unidos con muchos sueños por delante. Actualmente vive en California y ella es la mayor de cuatro hermanas. Ciertamente, Janet siente una gran pasión al escribir todas esas historias ficticias que existen en su cabeza.
Particularmente, en este libro leerás sobre dioses e indígenas mayas. Así mismo, también encontrarás información que hablará explícitamente de cómo estos nativos llevan a cabo su vida cotidiana y de cómo a lo largo de mucho tiempo, su cultura y sus tradiciones fueron evolucionando. Pero, no obstante, lo que hará que tú no dejes de leer esta historia, será cuando descubras que la joven maya Ixchel Menchu, recibe unas increíbles habilidades, las cuales hacen que esta joven indígena llegue a convertirse en una poderosísima súper heroína.
Publicada por Page Publishing, el increíble libro de Janet Rios, Ixchel Menchu, presenta una obra maravillosa, que nos abre un mundo de dioses, traiciones, misterios y peligros, donde nuestra protagonista deberá tomar decisiones si usar sus nuevos poderes para el bien o solo darle la espalda al necesitado.
Para los lectores que deseen experimentar esta maravillosa experiencia, pueden hacerlo, a través de la lectura de este libro, concretando la compra de Ixchel Menchu, en cualquier tienda de libros, o en las tiendas en línea de Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play o Barnes and Noble.
Para información adicional o cualquier consulta pueden contactar a Page Publishing, a través del siguiente número: 866-315-2708.
Acerca de Page Publishing:
Page Publishing es una editorial tradicional, que presta todo tipo de servicios, maneja todos los temas intrínsecos involucrados en la publicación de los libros de sus autores incluyendo la distribución en las tiendas minoristas más grandes del mundo y la generación de las regalías. Page Publishing sabe que los autores necesitan ser libres para crear, no atados a un negocio complicado con temas como la conversión de libros en línea, establecer cuentas de ventas, seguros, impuestos y temas similares. Sus autores pueden dejar atrás estos temas tan tediosos, complejos y que representan una pérdida de tiempo para ellos, y enfocarse en su pasión; escribir y crear. Aprende más en www.pagepublishing.com
