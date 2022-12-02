Janet Rios

Janet Rios

 By Page Publishing

MODESTO, Calif., 2 de diciembre de 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- El reciente lanzamiento del libro Ixchel Menchu por Janet Rios, de la editorial Page Publishing, es un maravilloso libro donde nuestra protagonista será bendecida con unos poderes increíbles, los cuales le traerán más responsabilidades que alegrías, pero podrá nuestra heroína superar los obstáculos que aparecen en su camino, después de todo, se trata de Dioses.


