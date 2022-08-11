Elan Logo

Elan Logo

 By Elan Growth Partners, LLC, Custom Power, Solid State PLC, CVF Capital Partners

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Solid State PLC Acquires Custom Power

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elan Growth Partners, LLC ("Elan") announced the closing of its sale of Custom Power, LLC ("Custom Power" or "Company") to Solid State PLC (LSE: SOLI "Solid State"), an electronics distributor and OEM supplying commercial, industrial and military markets with ruggedized electronic components and assemblies. Solid State anticipates broad synergies from the acquisition, as Custom Power's strategic end markets and geographic presence enables it to establish a global power group. Craig Dupper, Managing Partner at Elan, remarked:

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you