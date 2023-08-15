  • By ELB Learning

HackOps, the Latest Cybersecurity Awareness Learning Game Created by ELB Learning and CyberCatch

– Created using CenarioVR®, the company's cutting-edge virtual reality course authoring tool, HackOps provides a unique chance to learn critical cyber skills –

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELB Learning, a market leader delivering the most comprehensive suite of learning products and services worldwide, today announced a new, cutting-edge corporate learning and development game, HackOps. This game is the first in a series of next-generation cybersecurity awareness training games created by CyberCatch in partnership with ELB Learning. CyberCatch is an industry-leading defense-grade AI-enabled cybersecurity compliance and cyber risk mitigation solution provider. This engaging gamified course combines the best of two entertainment worlds: movies and games, into an immersive VR experience like no other.


